First COVID-19 case confirmed at Cedarville University, one day after freshmen move to campus

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cedarville University student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the university.

University leaders say the student started showing COVID-19 symptoms Thursday and notified University Medical Services. According to the release, the student followed university protocol and is now isolating in a separate residence hall on campus.

The university writes the student “is in good condition and will remain in isolation during recovery. Ensuring the anonymity of this student is paramount.”

Cedarville University Medical Services is working with Greene County Public Health to conduct contact tracing. Other students that may have been exposed are currently in quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The university says it “will also continue twice daily cleanings in all public areas, including residence halls.”

On Friday more than 900 freshmen began moving onto campus. Classes begin Monday. The university says all students are expected to be on campus by then. Cedarville University says all faculty, staff, and students have been notified of the positive test.

Read the letter from Dr. Thomas White, President, to Cedarville University Community:

August 15, 2020 Dear Cedarville family, We learned today that a current Cedarville University student tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first and only confirmed case on campus. An early arrival to campus, the student followed the Caring Well. Staying Well. protocols and immediately notified University Medical Services on Thursday when exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The student was promptly seen by a medical provider, tested, and moved into isolation while awaiting results. The University has a separate residence hall set aside this year to serve as an isolation location, as needed. The University received notification of the positive result today. The student is in good condition and will remain in isolation during recovery. Ensuring the anonymity of this student is paramount. If you are aware of the student’s identity, please respect their privacy so they can focus completely on their health. Under the careful direction of University Medical Services in collaboration with Greene County Public Health, contact tracing had already begun, and the students who may have been exposed are in quarantine, monitoring for symptoms. We will do everything we can to support these individuals. We will also continue twice daily cleanings in all public areas, including residence halls. While we have carefully planned for the possibility of a positive COVID case on our campus, this early diagnosis reinforces the importance of practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance, and wearing a mask. Please perform a personal wellness check each morning, and report any COVID-19 symptoms to University Medical Services or your personal physician. I encourage you to refer again to the Caring Well. Staying Well. COVID-19 Operating Plan to review the list of symptoms as well as the plans and protocols that are in place to protect our campus community. May we care well for one another, praying faithfully and trusting the Great Physician to give grace in time of need.