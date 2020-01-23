First coronavirus case reported in US

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chinese health authorities have now quarantined the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a new and deadly virus. The first case of the coronavirus in the U.S. was reported in Seattle Tuesday.

Dr. Joseph Allen with Premier Health joined 2 NEWS Wednesday with details on the mysterious illness.

He says that so far, the demographic information coming out of China has not been particularly detailed, which makes it difficult to determine if all these patients had some sort of preexisting condition that made them vulnerable.

“The biggest thing is make sure you’re trying to stay as healthy as you can anyway,” said Dr. Allen. “So, a good immune system, being healthy beforehand, keeping your diabetes and your hypertension under control…those are all great ways to stay in as good of health as you can to fight these off.”

If you are unsure whether you have the flu or may have contracted this coronavirus, there are tests that can be done.