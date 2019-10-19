First annual “Mutt Strut” held

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The first annual “Mutt Strut Festival and Dog Parade” was held at Eastwood Metropark Saturday. 

It raises money to train service dogs for veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety, and other mental illnesses. 

People dressed their dogs in costumes and competed in contests. The event also included family-friendly activities like pumpkin decorating and face painting. 

Michelle Kaye of PNC Bank says, “We’ve been planning this for several months. Most of the organizations here had something to do with pets or veterans, so it was really nice to provide this for them.” 

The average cost to train one medical service dog is roughly $22,000. 

