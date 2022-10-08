Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers gathered together for their first annual Lupus Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Delco Park in Kettering.

The Lupus Awareness Walk sheds light on a complex and ongoing autoimmune disease that affects the human body causing inflammation, pain, tissue damage and more.

Ida Carson, the Prevention Educator for Urban Minority Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Outreach Programs of Dayton (UMADAOP), encourages people to get tested as frequently as possible.

“When you get tested, make sure that you request that A and A blood work, because that is the blood work that will determine if you have the disease,” Carson says.

In addition to the walk, UMADAOP holds a support groups call via Zoom every other Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you would like to learn more, you can contact Ida Carson at (937) 307-8898.