MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A house is destroyed after a fire in Moraine Sunday afternoon.

According to Doug Hatcher from the Moraine Fire Division, crews were called to the home on the 3000 block of Charlotte Mill Road around 2 p.m.

Hatcher says three people were at home at the time the fire broke out but were able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.