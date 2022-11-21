Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A firefighter was injured and hospitalized while battling a fire at a Fairborn home Monday night.

The fire, located on the 400th block of Cleary Drive, reportedly started in the kitchen. The homeowners were with friends in the garage, but when they went to enter the kitchen, they found heavy smoke.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was injured after a cabinet fell on them. A mayday alert was declared at the scene seeking immediate help.

Authorities say the firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

