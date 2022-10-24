Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Springfield Monday night.

The fire occurred at the 1100th block of Garfield Avenue, when a neighbor alerted the family inside. It started in the back exterior.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house due to low oxygen. The firefighter fell down a flight of stairs and hurt his back.

He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.

The firefighter is a 20-year veteran with Springfield Fire Department, according to the battalion commander.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.