DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Troy is holding a celebration event in honor of the opening of a new fire station.

According to the City of Troy, an open house event will be held at the new Fire Station located at 110 East Canal Street in Troy. Attendees can hear from city and fire department officials.

The public can attend the open house event and tour the new fire house on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.