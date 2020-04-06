FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP/CNN) — More than 3,500 rental cars are damaged or destroyed after a fire near a southwest Florida airport.
The Fort Myers News-Press reports the fire burned at a rental car overflow area near Southwest Florida International Airport.
Firefighters contained the blaze late Friday night. Another 3,850 vehicles were undamaged.
Nobody was hurt, but witnesses told the newspaper they heard several explosions and flames jumping high in the air.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars
- Mall at Fairfield Commons starts supply drop-off point
- Amid virus, White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible
- UD community posts sheet signs to support, encourage
- PHOTOS: Thank you to our Frontline Heroes