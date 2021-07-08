Fire damages apartment unit in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — An early morning fire has caused one apartment unit to be unlivable Thursday.

The Huber Heights Fire Department said a person came home to find the fire on the back porch of the apartment. It then extended into the apartment unit.

A working smoke detector helped alert neighboring apartment units as well, and everyone was able to get out safely. There were no injuries reported.

There was no damage to neighboring units and they will be able to stay in their homes. Red Cross is currently assisting the resident of the unit that caught fire.

