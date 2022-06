DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to respond to a fire in Dayton.

Crews were sent to the fire located on Congaree Court at 7:34 pm., according to dispatch. The fire started in the kitchen. There were people trapped because individuals are bedridden.

The fire has been put out, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported. One person is currently being evaluated by medics.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.