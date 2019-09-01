Live Now
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger overnight

Fire crews investigating after garage fire in Miami Township

News
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI TOWNSHIP – An attached garage was heavily damaged after a fire in Miami Township Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on the 6000 block of Rosecliff Place around 1 p.m for reports of a fire.

Miami Valley Fire Department officials say a passerby noticed flames coming from the garage and notified the homeowner.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say fire crews were able to contain the damage to the garage only. The house did not suffer any damage.

The cost of the damage was not unreleased.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS