Fire crews investigating after garage fire in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP – An attached garage was heavily damaged after a fire in Miami Township Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home on the 6000 block of Rosecliff Place around 1 p.m for reports of a fire.

Miami Valley Fire Department officials say a passerby noticed flames coming from the garage and notified the homeowner.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say fire crews were able to contain the damage to the garage only. The house did not suffer any damage.

The cost of the damage was not unreleased.

The fire remains under investigation.