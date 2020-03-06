Fire crews investigate fatal house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating a fire at a home in Dayton.

They were called out to the home on the 2400 block of Lansing Drive just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Crews confirmed to 2 News on scene the fire started in bathroom near the bedroom. The blaze was contained inside the home, and there is no outside damage.

Officials confirmed it was a fatal involving a woman and her dog. It is not clear what caused the fire.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.