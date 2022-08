DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters battled a fire that broke out in an abandoned house this morning in Dayton.

Authorities tell us the fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on Yale Avenue.

When crews got on the scene, flames were seen shooting from the roof of the house.

WDTN Staff Photos / Spencer Neuman



No injuries have been reported, and dispatch tells us an emergency demolition of the home has been requested.