Fire crew battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire Department is investigating a house fire early Friday morning.
Officials say the fire broke out around 3 a.m. on the 200 block of Jackson Street. On arrival, crews found a couch smoldering.
Authorities believe an improperly disposed cigarette could be the cause of the fire.
No one was hurts.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.
