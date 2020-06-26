Live Now
Fire crew battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire Department is investigating a house fire early Friday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out around 3 a.m. on the 200 block of Jackson Street. On arrival, crews found a couch smoldering.

Authorities believe an improperly disposed cigarette could be the cause of the fire.

No one was hurts.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

