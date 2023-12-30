DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out in a bar near the University of Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire was reported at Timothy’s Bar, located at 1818 Brown Street in Dayton. The initial call came in around 2:20 p.m.

Firefighters responded when the fire alarm went off in the bar. Upon arrival, crews didn’t see much but went inside to investigate.

Once inside, a fire was located in the basement. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and gave the all clear soon after.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.