DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at an apartment building in Troy on Saturday sent one person to an area hospital.

According to Troy dispatch, a call came in at 9:14 a.m. on Saturday to respond to the 1300 block of Trade Square West for a report of a fire.

The Troy Fire Chief told our partners at Miami Valley Today that crews responded to and contained the fire quickly. One person was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries and a few tenants experienced smoke inhalation, but refused transport.

A tenant found a victim and pulled her outside to safety, the chief says. Two units are also now displaced.

The fire is under investigation.