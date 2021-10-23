MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Today is the last day of Kohl’s national hiring event.

According to a release by Kohl’s, the store is hiring 4,000 fulfillment associates for both full and part-time, seasonal and permanent positions at the Monroe e-commerce fulfillment center. The center is located at 3500 Salzman Road in Middletown.

This hiring event runs from 11 am to 7 pm, the release said, and candidates have a chance to receive a job offer on the same day as their interview.

Kohl’s said it offers competitive wages, store discounts, onsite healthcare, flexible shifts, and a hiring bonus for working during the holiday season.

Those interested in applying can view open positions and apply here, or text APPLY to 24508. For more information on the hiring event, click here.