OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood Family Fall Festival is happening Sunday, October 10 at Shafor park, a release said.

The festival lasts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will include and will be full of old-fashioned games, food and entertainment for all ages.

According to the release, guests can take a hayride through the streets of Oakwood to see Scarecrow Row, as well as pumpkin painting, a costume parade around the park, family pictures and other games.

Winners of the costume parade will be crowned Pumpkin Princess and Prince, the release said. At the end of the day, the Scarecrow Row contest winners will also be announced.

There will also be a fall harvest coloring contest, the release said.

The day’s events are:

2 p.m. – Festival opens

2:15 p.m. – Oakwood High School Band

2:30 p.m. – Costume Parade (ages 10 and under )

2:45 p.m. – Pumpkin Princess and Prince crowned

3 p.m. – Witches Walk

4:45 p.m. – Winners of Scarecrow Row contest announced