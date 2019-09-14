Finally a break from the intense heat and humidity!

Even though highs for today will still be slightly above average, it will be noticeably cooler with lower humidity. Expect plenty of sunshine by later this afternoon. A great day for football or any outdoor festival/activity. Drier air continues to push into the area through tonight. This will allow temperatures to drop off quickly this evening.

TODAY: Cooler and less humid. Increasing sunshine. High 81

Enjoy the lower humidity this weekend

Awesome weather for the Buckeyes in Bloomington today

TONIGHT: Becoming clear and cool. Low 58

A nice night to open the windows

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 85

Above normal temperatures continue this week with a dry stretch of weather. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

May need to water the lawn with all the dry weather ahead

