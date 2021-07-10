Fight ends in gunfire outside restaurant in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in the hospital after a fight ends in gunfire outside a restaurant in Harrison Township.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Sporty’s Taphouse on the 5200 block of N. Main St. on reports of a fight in progress. While on the way, crews were notified of shots fired at the scene. When deputies arrived, they found two people shot.

An investigation found a group of women were in a physical fight in the parking lot when a person pulled out a gun. Several rounds were fired.

The two people injured were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.