Fifth Third offers special pay to essential banking employees, update to services

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Fifth Third Bank announced in a press release that it is giving a special payment to employees who are providing essential banking services to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifth Third will provide its customer service and other employees who work on site a special payment of up to $1000, which will be paid in $500 installments in April and May.

Fifth Third has added enhanced cleaning measures to its offices to help safeguard employees and customers who visit banking centers. It also is continuing to adhere to guidelines from health officials and the CDC around social distancing and sanitation.

The company also has created additional benefits to help employees through this situation. Fifth Third has moved many of its employees to work from home, but many in essential roles such as customer service representatives, bankers, call-center employees and others need to work on site to meet the needs of customers.

On Saturday, March 21, Fifth Third began temporary modifications to onsite banking services to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Banking center lobbies will remain open to serve customers by appointment only and will not be open for general access. Bankers will remain available and ready to help by phone.

Customers who would like to meet with a banker in person can schedule an appointment on 53.com, the Bank’s mobile app or by calling their local banking center. Each banking center will also prominently display signage with assistance on how to schedule an appointment. Bank Mart® locations will remain open, but hours will change to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.