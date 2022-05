DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Employees of Fifth Third Bank will celebrate Fifth Third Day by working to provide 5,000 meals to the Dayton area. The meals will be donated to The Foodbank, Inc., located at 56 Armor Place in Dayton, as part of Fifth Third’s annual companywide community celebration on May 3.

Employees will be participating in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program Senior Box Program, Good-2-Go Backpack Program, and the Urban Garden Project at The Foodbank, Inc. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.