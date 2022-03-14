DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NCAA tournament is back in Dayton after taking two years off due to the pandemic. While many college basketball fans are excited for the start of the tournament, places like the Fifth Street Brewpub are gearing up to serve more people and get extra business.

“Sports and beer…natural pairing,” said Fifth Street Brewpub Head Brewer and General Manager John Naghaski. “We’re doing the best we can to just be ready for whatever comes. I assume we will see some spillover traffic from the Oregon District up here in Saint Anne’s Hill.”

Naghaski said he’s hopeful that he and his team will see a spike in business from the tournament, especially with Wright State University making the cut this year. While Fifth Street Brewpub isn’t known as a sports destination, Naghaski said they plan on offering a variety of fun beer flavors and entertainment like the Celtic Academy of Dance and bagpipes this Thursday, which is also St. Patrick’s Day. Between the tournament and St. Patrick’s Day, Naghaski’s business might score.

“We love it when people come in here and drink beer. Obviously, the last two years have been up down and all around. So, we are very happy to welcome people both who live here in St. Anne’s Hill as well as anyone else who wants to come and check out our beer.”

While the tables inside the brewpub will remain distanced due to COVID-19, the patio will be open for people to enjoy. “We still have our tables set with extra distance in-between which reduces the headcount a little bit. But then with the patio, it’s pretty much set to pre-pandemic structure. Yeah, it’ll be exciting. It’s fun to drink shoulder to shoulder with other people.”

NCAA tournament games kick off Tuesday and Wright State will be playing Bryant University at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.