Fifth annual “Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival” held in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The fifth-annual “Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival” was held in Springboro this weekend.

This year’s performances included several award-winning Native American flute players. Highlights from the event also included vendors with Native American-style arts & crafts, educational workshops & presentations, and food.

Musician Douglas Blue Feather says, “People are ready to get out and enjoy outdoors and get back to enjoying life. Yesterday was an excellent turnout and today was a little smaller crowd but still a great turnout. Especially this being the first festival in this area.”

Organizers plan to feature new musicians and artists at next year’s event.

