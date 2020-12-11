Fiesta Tableware closing East Liverpool plant due to impact of COVID-19

On February 11, 59 current employees will be laid off

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighty workers at an East Liverpool China maker will be losing their jobs, according to The Morning Journal.

The Fiesta Tableware Company plans to close its Hall China plant on Anna Street.

On February 11, 59 current employees will be laid off.

Twenty-one employees who are on layoff will not be called back, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN).

Positions will be offered at the company’s Newell, West Virginia facility, and employees are strongly urged to apply, company officials said.

“The prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business has caused us to make some difficult staffing and operational decisions,” said President and CEO Liz McIlvain.

Active employees will be laid off in stages. The bulk of employees will be laid off when production ceases, but some will stay on to complete closing procedures.

“This facility has been a longstanding fixture in our community and an innovator of American pottery since 1903,” McIlvain said. We will continue to honor the legacy through the knowledge and craftmanship that been passed along to the Fiesta Tableware Company through consolidation of the plants locally and continued operations in the tri-state area.”