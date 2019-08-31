Fierce Category 4 Dorian strengthens en route to Bahamas

Beach goers on South Beach check out one of the iconic lifeguard stands as bands of rain fall in the distance, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, on Miami Beach, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, bearing down on the Bahamas as it edges closer to Florida’s east coast.

Millions of people in Florida, along with the state’s Walt Disney World and President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, are in the potential crosshairs of the hurricane. Forecasters said Dorian gained Category 4 strength late Friday, clocking top sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph).

Forecasters say it’s still too early to tell whether Dorian would make a direct hit on the state’s east coast or inflict a glancing blow. They note some computer models predict a late turn to the north that would have Dorian hug the coast.