Fewest days below freezing in more than 100 years in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The temperature has stayed below freezing for at least 24 hours only eight days this season.

The current record for least days with highs below freezing was set during the winter of 1908/1909.

There were seven days below freezing in Jan, and three days in Feb of 1909. The total for the season was 10 days.

Temperature officially stayed below freezing at Dayton International Airport two days in Nov., two days in Dec. 2019. There were just three days with highs below 32 degrees in Jan 2020, compared seven in 1909. Jan is typically the coldest month for the Maimi Valley.

We have recorded one high below freezing in Feb. There is a chance for temperatures to stay below freezing on Thursday, and the Climate Prediction Center suggests March will be off to a colder than normal start.

Overall 2020 is off to a record-breaking start across the planet. According to NOAA’s Centers for Environmental Information global average temperature was 2.05 degrees above the 20th-century average. This is the highest departure from normal for any month without El Nino conditions present in the Pacific Ocean.

Over the 141 years of record-keeping, Jan. 2020 is the warmest Jan., breaking the previous record set in 2016 by 0.04 degrees.

All of the Contiguous United States recorded above normal average temperatures for the month. Ohio recorded the 7th warmest Jan. It was the 13th coldest Jan. for Alaska.