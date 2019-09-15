FEMA says there is still time to appeal for tornado victims denied insurance coverage

FEMA is saying those in need may still be eligible for Individual Assistance if they were denied insurance by an insurance company or the insurance doesn’t cover essential needs.

In a press release, FEMA officials share that qualifying individuals have up to 12 months from the date that they first registered with FEMA to appeal denials due to insurance issues.

The first step is to contact the insurance company to ask for one of the following document:

A denial letter, which proves there is no coverage being offered by the insurance company.

A settlement letter which explains exactly what is being covered by the insurance company.

A delay letter, which proves there has been no official decision from the insurance company more than 30 days after filing a claim.

While an appeal does not guarantee individual assistance from FEMA, officials are encouraging people to still try.

“I would encourage anybody to appeal the process, that’s their right to do so. You can do that up to three times and if you are eventually not eligible for FEMA assistance there are local organizations within the Montgomery County area that are providing additional funding,” explained Leo Skinner, the external affairs officer with FEMA.

For more information and answers to questions that you may have about insurance-denial or insurance-settlement documentation, or your insurance as it relates to the agency, call the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Phone lines are open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. EDT until further notice. Multilingual operators are on duty.

