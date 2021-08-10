Feeling the heat

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heat index values made it up to 100 degrees across several cities in the Miami Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The relative humidity is factored into the heat index. Humidity is the measurement of moisture in the air. It is more difficult to cool down when there is a lot of moisture in the air.

When the body temperature rises above 98.6 degrees sweat develops. When the water droplets evaporate the body will cool down through a process known as evaporative cooling.

The higher the humidity the slower the evaporation rate is and the longer it takes to cool down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Biden remarks on passage of infrastructure bill in Senate, answers questions from reporters

Proposed bills would allow Ohioans to conceal firearms without license

Feeling the heat

Dayton union leaders prepared to file lawsuit for city's vaccination policy

Local companies look to fill vacancies at Airport Job Fair amid national worker shortage

Biden touts 'historic' expanded child tax credit (courtesy: US NETWORK POOL via AP)

More News