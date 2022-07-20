(WJW) — If you can’t think of turning down a craving for melty, gooey cheese, Velveeta is encouraging fans to go bold and unrestrained this summer with a new twist on a classic… drink?

Yes, that’s right. Starting on Wednesday, Velveeta has introduced the Veltini as an “unapologetic, outrageously cheesy cocktail” available at select locations across the country this summer served during golden hour only from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for a limited time only while supplies last.

“As we look to summer, one of life’s greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for Velveeta. “We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further, by bringing the rich, creamy goodness of Velveeta to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure.”

If you can’t fight the craving for this cheesy drink, you’ll have to visit these select BLT locations including BLT Steak New York, BLT Steak Washington DC, BLT Steak Charlotte, BLT Prime New York, and The Florentine in Chicago for $15.

If you can’t make it to a BLT location, you can snag a Veltini kit via Goldbelly to make it at home. The kit includes two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, two Velveeta coasters and more. You can purchase the $50 kit here.