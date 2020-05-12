Feeding the most vulnerable

Baby formula was distributed at With God’s Grace Tuesday afternoon.

Nicole Adkins knew a baby formula drive-thru was needed after hundreds of people responded to a Facebook post. Adkins is the executive director of With God’s Grace.

“Baby Formula has been a high demand from families that’s came in because since the pandemic they can’t even find it half the time on the shelves,” Adkins said. “With everyone hoarding that was one of the items that they took off the shelves immediately.”

“It’s crazy. I love With God’s Grace, they’re very awesome, Nicole has been there for me since I’ve known her,” Tiffany Moore said. “I’ve known this girl for years and she’s just the best.”

Moore was able to pick up a two week supply for each of her babies. She has a 2 year old, a six month old, and another baby on the way.

“During this pandemic people have got to be using their money to pay the bills,” Adkins said, “because if they don’t now, they’re going to be behind. Without jobs, without the money that’s coming in, a lot of people are just in a place, that they just don’t know where to turn to.”

With God’s Grace received a large donation of formula from the Dayton Food Bank. In about 30 minutes they already helped 45 families.

“I’m here today because I am helping out with a bunch of people here today that needed help with the baby formula,” Beth Fleming said.

Fleming was in the first car lined up for the baby formula drive-thru at noon on Tuesday. She picked up formula for eight babies.

“We have had a couple of people that has picked up for multiple households that has had the proxy information to be able to pick up for them,” Adkins said.

“Some people can’t afford it. It’s hard,” Fleming said

Adkins used Facebook to see if there was a need for baby formula. More than 100 people shared the post.

“They were tagging other ones and saying hey, so many people is in need,” Adkins said.

The post caught the attention of Amanda Allen.

“I had seen that the post had been shared several times,” Allen said

She came to help some of those families that couldn’t make it to the drive-thru.

“We’re delivering formula to other families in need that can’t make it,” Allen said. “It just kind of touched me. So, I said why not share with everybody else.”

As the drive-thru comes to an end, Adkins said they will continue to provide formula as long as they have it, and if more comes in they will have more formula specific drive-thru hours.

“Bless Nicole for doing all of this for everybody that needs it,” Nicole said.

“I always tell people to watch our Facebook page because that’s where I post any special mobiles,” Adkins said. “Anybody can donate on our website.”

Adkins said if anyone wants to volunteer at a drive-thru just show up an hour early.