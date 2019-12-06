Fee waiver deadline extended for tornado damaged properties, businesses in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Tornado Relief Program is giving fee waivers for certain permits and inspections for eligible properties damaged in the Memorial Day tornadoes. However, economic development director, Ford Weber, says the response has been slow.

“We’ve only seen about half the applicants or even a third of the applicants so far. We think that there’s a number of properties out there that have yet to come forward,” said Weber.

The city has decided to extend the deadline for the fee waivers an extra year to December 31 2020.

“A lot of people, and a lot of businesses as well, have been struggling to get by and they haven’t really had time to look at reinvesting in their properties and going through the permit process and the designs of the building improvement that all of that would entail,” said Weber.

Weber says he has crunched the numbers and believes that the fee waivers can property owners financially and also help the city of Dayton rebuild.

“So far there have been just under 60 projects that have had their fees waived. Those represent almost $6 million of reinvestment and damaged properties and about $60,000 worth of fees that have been waived,” said Weber.

“We want to encourage those people and those businesses to reinvest and stay here in Dayton where it’s a great place to live and work.”

To see more information on fee waivers and eligibility in the city of Dayton, click here.