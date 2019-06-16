Federal funds requested to help farmers impacted by record-breaking rain

Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, has submitted a formal request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking that a disaster designation be made for the state in response to constant rain and flooding that is impacting the crops.

“This has been the worst spring we’ve had since [1975] it has been constantly raining and I cant get the crops out,” said Frank Fechek.

Fechek owns and operates Frank’s Fruit Farm in Beavercreek and is one of more than 70,000 farmers across the state facing these issues.

“It has been touch and go because, some fields are laying low, [while other] fields are higher up and well drained. So it depends upon where [a farmer is] working at the time and what the weather is,” explained Fechek.

According to the Governor’s office, only 50 percent of the states’ corn crop and 32 percent of the state’s soybean crop is planted as of June 10, 2019. The same time last year, 96 percent of the states’ corn crop was planted. Due to poor field conditions, crops from 2018 are still waiting to be harvested. Farmers are also dealing with crop erosion, delayed fieldwork and planting, manure application challenges and more.

A disaster designation would make federal assistance available to farmers across the state.