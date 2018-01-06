Feature: Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Richard Cordray grew up in Grove City, Ohio, a self-proclaimed middle-class kid from a middle-class family.

He is the middle child of three boys born to parents who dedicated their lives to helping the developmentally disabled.

His father worked for about 43 years for the State of Ohio, his mother was a teacher and a social worker; she was instrumental in founding the first foster grandparent program in the state.

Cordray says his mother was the driver of the family, both figuratively and literally. Because his father was legally blind, she drove the family car; and all of the males in the family listened to her, respected her, and followed her orders.

Cordray knew he wanted to make service to his fellow man a priority in his life, but it wasn’t until college when he realized that politics would be where his passion to accomplish that was focused.

He secured an unpaid internship in Washington D.C. with John Glenn’s office. That relationship would endure and Glenn appeared in campaign ads for Cordray during his bid to be Attorney General.

Cordray is not a flashy politician. His public persona is one of a quiet, serious kind of guy; he says, that’s just who he is and that he would rather show people with his actions than tell people with empty words.

A life of service can be a heavy burden for some; when Cordray’s children were born, he says it balanced his life.

One of the things he has tried to do recently is let people see his personality more.

He is using Twitter and hoping his tweets can give a better insight into who he is and what he stands for.

If he has learned anything about politics, it is that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose; but no matter what happens, if you’re serious about it, you have to persevere.

His mother would call it stick-to-it-iveness.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Follow @WDTN