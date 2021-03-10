Fear of missing out on COVID-19 vaccine, how to cope

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While many people are getting vaccinated across the United States, others are still waiting their turn. The fear of missing out or FOMO is starting to impact people who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.

“I’m anxious. I’m ready for things to get back to normal. I get especially anxious and maybe a little jealous of older residents who’ve quarantined for so long…they get the vaccine and you know maybe go to the beach…see their friends,” said Amanda Weinstein.

Here in Ohio, people 50 and older…or those with pre-existing conditions are receiving their vaccine. However, Weinstein doesn’t check those boxes just yet. “I’m 39 it’s not my time yet. I don’t have any health conditions, not a health care worker. I’m just basically waiting in line with everybody else,” said Weinstein.

Kettering Health Network Clinical Program Manager Julie Manuel says she’s seen a lot of people suffering from FOMO since the vaccine rollout began. “We always go to the worst…so we’re thinking ‘I’m not ever going to get vaccinated.” Which is not entirely true, we know that it’s going to happen,” said Manuel.

Manuel says it’s important to calm those anxious thoughts, and rewrite your own narrative. “The narrative would then be…I’m not currently eligible for the vaccine. However…that’s ok because my time will come,” said Manuel.

Manuel also encourages people to take their mind off the vaccination if they can, by going for walks, calling friends, and spending time outdoors.