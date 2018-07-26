FDA warns of more salmonella recalls

(WCMH) – After recalls of Ritz crackers, Goldfish and Swiss rolls, the FDA is warning that more recalls for salmonella contamination are on the horizon.

According to a Food and Drug Administration release, it is believed the recalled products contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers.

Other products produced with the same ingredient could be recalled in the coming days.

Active recalls include:

Swiss rolls marketed under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value

Ritz Cracker Sandwiches

Four varieties of Goldfish crackers

“It’s early in our investigation, and to date, there have been no cases of illnesses associated with any of these recalled products. I want to reinforce that, at this time, this is a cautionary step and we appreciate that these companies are taking these measures,” said an FDA spokesperson.