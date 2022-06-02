(WDTN) – The FBI is asking for help identifying several suspects from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The bureau posted several pictures on Twitter of people who allegedly assaulted law enforcement during the Capitol riots in 2021.

If you recognize the people in these photos, call 1-800-225-5324 or visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip. Mention the number of the reference photo, which is included in the captions below.

Reference photo 529 of Jan. 6 insurrection suspect. (Photo/FBI)

Reference photo 528 of Jan. 6 insurrection suspect. (Photo/FBI)

Reference photo 530 of Jan. 6 insurrection suspect. (Photo/FBI)

Hundreds of people have been charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, including nearly a dozen people from the Miami Valley as of January 2022.