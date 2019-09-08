Father, son injured in rollover crash on I-75

SHELBY COUNTY- A father and his nine-year-old son were injured after a rollover crash Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 4:22 am on I-75 in Franklin Township.

They say a 1998 GMC Sierra traveling southbound on I-75. when the driver lost control, drove into the median and struck the cable barrier.

The car then overturned and came to rest in the roadway. Moments later, a tractor-trailer struck the car.

According to a release, the driver of the car, Bret Grayson, 46, was initially taken to Wilson Hospital in Sidney. He was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Grayson’s nine-year-old son was flown from the scene by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The Interstate was closed for over two hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.