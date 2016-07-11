Father of slain children pleads guilty to sexual imposition charge

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The 44-year-old husband of the woman accused of murdering their three young children entered a guilty plea Monday in Logan County Common Pleas Court.

Joseph Pilkington of Buckeye Lake pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition for beginning a sexual relationship with his current wife, Brittany Pilkington, when she was 17 years old and he was living in her home in a parental role in 2009, according to the Bellefontaine Examiner.

Brittany Pilkington was charged with three counts of aggravated murder last summer for allegedly smothering their three young sons, Gavin, Niall and Noah over a 13-month period.

The misdemeanor conviction carries a Tier I sex I offender label, which requires the defendant to register with authorities annually for 15 years, according to the Bellefontaine Examiner.