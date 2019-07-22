Father dies after being struck by intense wave at beach

(CNN) – A father of six from North Carolina has died after a wave struck him on a beach and slammed him into the sand, breaking his neck.

Lee Dingle was 37 years old.

His wife shared the tragic news in a Twitter post.

She said he was playing on Oak Island’s Beach with three of his children Thursday when the wave struck him.

She said the force of the impact broke his neck and made his throat swell so much his brain was deprived of oxygen beyond the point of recovery.

She said that despite the efforts of some heroes, including their kids, to save him, he died one day later.

Oak Island Water Rescue says it and other agencies gave emergency care to Dingle within minutes of the accident, but he did not make it.

