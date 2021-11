MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled a house fire early Thursday morning in Miami County. The fire started at 4:20 a.m. on the 10000 block of Klinger Road.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started on the first floor of the home and spread upstairs. A father and son were able to make it out unharmed.

Firefighters have put the fire out and the home sustained smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation.