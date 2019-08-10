Fatal Two-Car Crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–The Ohio State Highway patrol reports one fatality after two cars crashed on I-75 northbound near the Northwoods Boulevard, exit 64 ramp. It’s unclear how if any others were hurt, but police say the victim(s) were taken to the hospital.

That ramp is currently closed. ODOT was called to the scene to assist OSP with directing traffic. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 PM.

2NEWS will be updating this article as more information becomes available.

