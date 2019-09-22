Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in Mercer County Saturday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the call for the crash came in at 4:16 am on Fort Recovery-Minster Road, east of State Route 716 in Maria Stein.

Through an investigation, it was revealed a 20-year-old male was lying near the south edge of Fort Recovery-Minster Road and was struck and dragged by a vehicle driving eastbound.

According to a release, Adam Franck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Osgood Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.