PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A fatal motorcycle crash in Preble County is under investigation.

Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to a release. Peyton Shillingburg, 20, of Eaton, was reportedly traveling westbound on Eldorado-Whitewater Road when he failed to negotiate a curve on his 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle.

It is believed he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole. Northwest Fire and EMS responded to the crash, where Shillingburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is a likely factor in this crash. An autopsy will be performed on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.