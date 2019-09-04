Fatal crash shuts down I-75 NB in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 in Sidney early Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday between State Routes 47 and 29.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were two separate single-vehicle crashes. One of those crashes turned fatal.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

