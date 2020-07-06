Fatal crash reported in Clark County

2 News is learning new information about a fatal car accident in Clark County.

GERMAN TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 News is learning new information about a fatal car accident in Clark County. 

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Troy Road north of Miller Road outside Springfield. Authorities say an SUV and a truck crashed head-on. 

German Township Fire & EMS says the passenger of the SUV was killed. The driver of the SUV was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries. 

