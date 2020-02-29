Fashion event raises awareness, hope for people impacted by cancer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fashion event that celebrates the bravery and courage of cancer survivors is what’s working in Dayton.

The Noble Circle project held its 17th annual “AWear Affair” fashion show Saturday. The theme this year was “The Greatest Showman”.

More than 20 local businesses offered an array of hand-crafted gifts, jewelry, clothes, and more. The goal of the event is to help women thrive beyond their cancer diagnoses.

Jenni Mann is the event Co-chair. She says, “It’s a fashion show luncheon so we have raffle baskets for people to put their tickets in. We have luncheon provided by Sinclair. And the Noble Circle sisters model fashions from local boutiques. This year we have three boutiques: Pieces of Style, Zigzag Gallery and Rose and Remington.”

The Noble Circle project was founded in 2003 by eight local women coping with their own cancer diagnoses.