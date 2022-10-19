Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A tragic fire resulted in the loss of multiple pets and a family’s home in Dayton on Wednesday evening.

The fire was initially reported at 7:20 p.m on the 900th block of Hillcrest Avenue. Crews arrived and found a heavy blaze on the first and second floors.

All family members were safe, as they were not home at the time of the fire, but numerous pets perished.

(WDTN Staff Photo / Alex Korecky)

The house was deemed uninhabitable by fire crews, according to District Fire Chief Andrew Wiley.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.