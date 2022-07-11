AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The attorney for Jayland Walker‘s family spoke Monday to denounce what they say is Akron police violence against protesters.

“Jayland Walker’s family is calling for an immediate end to the aggressive, violent tactics being used by the Akron police against protesters,” the family wrote in a press release.

During the press conference Monday, the attorney stated the family doesn’t stand for violence against anyone, but they do encourage protest.

“Today we want the entire world to know that expressing your pain and anger can be nonviolent and can support justice for Jayland.”

During the press conference, the attorney said police body camera video released last Sunday was an “attempt to frame Jayland as someone he’s not.”

“It is precisely what this community does not want. It is precisely what will endanger this community because the community is hurting right now,” the attorney said.

They’re calling for the city to get the Department of Justice involved in the investigation, the implementation of dash cameras and for the city to make a public apology.

Walker’s family is also calling for the city’s curfew to be lifted. the curfew was reinstated last week after several violent nights in the city.

There will be a unity gathering at Remedy Church, 1700 Brittain Road, in Akron on Tuesday. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral services for Jayland will be held Wednesday at Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main Street.

There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. The service will be livestreamed and followed by a press conference.